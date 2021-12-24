Who does not remember when Chavo del 8 made Don Ramón cry at Christmas? There are moments of the series that were recorded in the memory of the spectators. Friends, Alf and The Simpsons also save scenes that stand out for heartwarming, hilarious, or tender. Review here some of these moments and encourage yourself to see them together with your family.

The Christmas of El Chavo del 8

It was impossible not to put yourself in the shoes of Mr Ramon during the dialogue he had with Chavo del 8 at Christmas. The orphan boy in the barrel was in a neighborhood corner after the others received their gifts.

Don Ramón approached and tried to hug him for Christmas, but his indirect attempt failed. Then he asked him what toys would he buy if he had money, to which the protagonist replied: “If I had money, I’d better buy things to eat”, which moved the heartstrings of the eternal delinquent tenant.

After a series of events involving Quico, la Chilindrina and Doña Florinda, the latter is confused in a hug with Don Ramón, an event difficult to believe for the other characters. Finally, the neighbors created by Chespirito end up singing “Listen to him, listen to him, he’s looking for friends”, a song that became one of his fans’ favorites.

Alf in “Ahhh, Christmas”

Melmac’s most famous Martian, Alf, starred in an emotional Christmas episode. On that occasion, the Tanner family is surprised by the alien’s recent Christmas spirit, which led him to turn the natural tree into firewood they had in the room.

Willie Tanner, the father of the home, gets a synthetic tree to solve the problem, but finally decides to go out and get a real one. He and Alf get caught after crashing his car while looking for the ornament. After all the mess, Willie realizes that the purpose of the holiday is to share with your family and not so much to adorn a traditional object.

Friends: Phoebe’s dad for Christmas

The New York friends of Friends experienced their first Christmas episode in season 2 of the series. Phoebe was searching for her father, who had abandoned the family when she was little. Chandley and Joey accompany her to her father’s house after they have located him, but she decides not to take the final step of facing it.

“What if he’s not a great dad? What if he’s still the jerk who abandoned my mother and me? You know what? I already lost a fake father this week. I think I’m not ready to lose another one, ”says Phoebe after having backed off in their attempt to reunite.

The Simpsons: “Christmas in the Crossfire”

The first Christmas special of The Simpsons occupies a unique place in the memory of its fans because it is also the chapter with which the acclaimed television series begins. “Christmas amid the crossfire”Was released in December 1989.

It all starts when Bart sneaks away and manages to get a tattoo. Marge uses the money from the Christmas gifts to take it from him and then Homer discovers that he will not receive a check from Mr. Burns. So father and son pin their hopes on dog racing to get some money.