Jannik Sinner, who comes from being champion in the Cincinnati Open, had an adverse test in an anti-doping control. The Italian tested positive last April in a control in Indian Wells (USA), but the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) He was declared innocent on Tuesday, citing the error of the player’s physiotherapist, who used a product containing clostebol, a prohibited substance.

According to the criteria of

Sinner, world number 1, according to a statement from his press team, although innocent “accepts that he loses the points from the Indian Wells tournament, where the control took place.

Janniik Sinner Photo:Isabel Infantes. Efe Share

The tournament of Indian Wells was played between March 3 and 17, 2024 And it was during those dates that Sinner underwent a routine anti-doping test that came back positive in April.

The ITIA notified the player of the result and opened an investigation into the matter, which determined that the tennis player had involuntarily ingested clostebol, a substance that improves sports performance and is therefore banned on the circuit.

The substance, present in “less than a billionth of a gram,” according to the Italian’s team, ended up in Sinner’s body during the treatment he received from his physiotherapist, who “bought an over-the-counter product in an Italian pharmacy to treat a cut on his finger.”

Jannik Sinner. Photo:AFP and EFE Share

“Jannik has fully cooperated with the ITIA investigation from the beginning. The ITIA is fighting misconduct in sport and doping in particular. Its rules and processes are exceptionally rigorous, and following a forensic investigation and an independent hearing, the Independent Tribunal has decided that Jannik is innocent,” the statement added.

Sinner himself commented on the matter in the note provided by his team: “I will now put this difficult and deeply unfortunate period behind me. I will continue to do everything possible to ensure that I remain compliant with the ITIA anti-doping programme.”

The tennis player will therefore be able to participate in the next US Open, which will be held at the end of August.

Jannilk Sinner Photo:Cristobal Herrera-ulashkevich. Efe Share

ATP takes a position

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) The Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner, who tested positive in an anti-doping test last March in Indian Wells (USA), was “happy” to hear the statement issued by the International Tennis Agency (ITIA).

“We are pleased that no fault or negligence has been found on the part of Jannik Sinner,” the ATP said in a post on its X account.

SPORTS

With EFE.