An afternoon of sun and sea turned into a nightmare Port Cesareoin the province of Lecce. A two-year-old girl risked drowning in the crystal-clear waters of the coast. The tragedy occurred in the early afternoon of Sunday, but thanks to the courage of an attentive swimmer, the worst was avoided.

Man Saves Drowning Two-Year-Old Girl, Feels Sick Soon After

According to initial reconstructions, the little girl may have gone too far out to sea while playing with a life jacket, ending up in an area of ​​deep water. A man, noticing the dangerous situation, did not hesitate for a moment: he jumped into the sea and, having reached the little girl, managed to bring her back to shore safe and sound. A heroic gesture that snatched the little girl from a potentially fatal situation.

But the sigh of relief breathed by those present on the beach lasted only a few moments. Immediately after having rescued the little girl, the man accused a sicknessprobably due to the effort made. The request for help was immediate, as reported by the Daily newspaper of Puglia and other local newspapers. The 118 staff, who intervened promptly, provided first aid on the spot and then transported both to the hospital in Lecce, where they were admitted for further tests.

The girl is currently under observation, while the man is undergoing checks to assess his conditions. Authorities are trying to reconstruct exactly what happened to understand how such a young girl could have found herself alone in the sea, putting her life at risk.

The episode deeply shocked those present on the beach, but thanks to the prompt intervention of the bather, a tragic epilogue was avoided. We await further information on the health conditions of this brave and fearless hero who brought their little girl back to unwary parents.

Read also: Beach tragedy, man loses life after heroic gesture for granddaughter: where and what happened