Janet Bonillaa Kichwa born in Ashambuela (Ecuador) 28 years ago, has been breaking stereotypes and barriers in her country for some time, although the litmus test began after graduating in Agricultural Engineering in 2020. “My grandparents have always dedicated themselves to agriculture and since I was little Accompanying them in the field tasks, I have been passionate about the life cycle of plants and animals and how to communicate with Pachamama”, Mother Earth, says the young woman, today an agricultural specialist at Banco Pichincha, the largest private bank in the world. country.

It was her father who pushed Bonilla and her older sister to study at the university. “Men have played an important role in my evolution as a professional, from my father, who encouraged me to go to university, to the professors I met there, who helped me gain confidence in my abilities and talents,” she stresses.

It was difficult to gain the trust of the farmers, who did not believe that I was the engineer in charge, but rather asked to speak with a real engineer, that is, with a man

He graduated 15 days before the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in Ecuador and his entry into the job market was tough. “They were asking for a lot of experience and I didn’t have it and I didn’t know how to gain it,” she explains. Added to this was marked discrimination for being a woman and indigenous. While her opportunity arose, Bonilla dedicated herself to volunteering and joined the Kichwa Institute of Science of Technology Foundation (KISTH), which promotes the use of STEM calls, an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), as complementary elements to ancestral knowledge in favor of the needs of the communities.

“Today I have the privilege of being vice president of KISTH,” says Bonilla, who has worked on the innovative projects Warmi STEM (promoting scientific education for Kichwa women) and RunaSpace (a project dedicated to generating an idea to grow microgreens in space) with pride. .

In February 2021 the long-awaited opportunity arrived. As an agricultural engineer. “They told me that it would not last even 15 days, since the work was very heavy,” she recalls. But the really hard thing was enduring the constant belittlement for being a woman. “It was difficult to gain the trust of the farmers, who did not believe that I was the engineer in charge and who asked to speak with a real engineer, that is, with a man.”

In 2022 Bonilla left her job and flew to Madrid to train in leadership and teamwork, with a scholarship from the Pablo VI Foundation, an international experience that has marked her a lot and which, back in Ecuador, has opened the doors of the Future Leaders program for her. Pichincha Bank. “This program allowed me to acquire new tools, allowing me to enter the bank’s agribusiness cell,” she says.

“They evaluated me as a professional”

After the training, he successfully applied for the position he has held since November 2022, that of Agricultural Commercial Officer. “It was the most beautiful interview I have ever attended, they evaluated me as a professional, based on my abilities and my knowledge, without giving negative weight to my status as a woman and as an indigenous person,” she says with emotion.

Already in her new job, she was invited by One Young Worlda network of young leaders, to be one of the ambassadors at a meeting in Manchester (United Kingdom) in 2022. “I had to prepare myself to be able to speak in English in front of 2,000,000 world leaders from different areas,” she admits.

They evaluated me as a professional, based on my skills and knowledge, without giving negative weight to my status as a woman and as an indigenous person.

Subsequently, Bonilla was nominated for the Women That Build Awards, awards that recognize, support and promote women leaders in the field of technology. “When I found out, I was excited, but I suffered from imposter syndrome, because I didn’t feel I deserved this award,” she says. Finally, she received the award “Rising Star” for the geographic area of ​​Ecuador and Peru, recognition for “empowered women who start their career and generate a positive impact”.

“It has been a year of achievements, but also of great resilience. Good and bad emotions that have connected me even more to my roots, ”she underlines, referring to the death of a grandmother and the precarious state of health of another. Bonilla is aware that many people are beginning to see her as a model and for this reason she sends a key message for the future of the young indigenous generations. “Education is important and unfortunately in indigenous communities access is still poor and only a small percentage of our young people make it to university,” she says.

The causes are often related to the lack of internet and the fact that young people study and work at the same time. “Education should be harmonized with the way of life and the culture of the communities, allowing full development and fostering curiosity to learn, without bias and discrimination,” says Bonilla. In addition to education, the young woman asks young people to look at their journey in recent years and not feel afraid of not being up to the task. “Failing should not be a limitation, but a bet to do better. You have to focus on those who believe in us ”, she concludes.

