The brothers Jandino and Kenneth Asporaat are working on an animated film about a black hero, Blackstar. According to the makers, it is the first European superhero film with a black main character. blackstar should be in cinemas in 2025. The House of Asporaat, the production house of the brothers, announced this today.

Blackstar tells the story of the brash Prince (11) and his rebellious sister Aisha (13) who inadvertently inherit their grandparents’ superpowers. They discover that they are descended from the planet Blackstar and are forced to battle Atorn Victus, who wants revenge on the inhabitants of Blackstar who took his superpower. Suddenly the balance between good and evil is in the hands of two Rotterdam children.

In addition to the animation film, the first edition of the comic book of the same name will be published in 2024 blackstar† The Asporaat brothers work together with animation studios Klomp! from Rotterdam and the Hague's Anikey Studios by filmmaker Albert 't Hooft. Anikey made the cinema film Trippel Trappel, among other things. It is not yet known which actors will voice the lead roles.

super powers

“Like many children, I dreamed of having super powers,” says Jandino Asporaat. “Do anything you can imagine. I am now many years older, but I have never stopped believing. When I heard that we were allowed to make the first European superhero animation with a black main character, I literally flew.”

In addition to being producer and writer of the script, Kenneth Asporaat is also the author of the comic book. The comic book is published by Rose Stories, known for the journalistic cookbook Melk & Dadels and Bedtime Stories. “The need to create new heroes and tell different stories is immense,” said Kenneth Asporaat. “What matters is representation in all layers of society. Blackstar is for that little boy and little girl who look in the mirror every day and feel like a superhero.”

