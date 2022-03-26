40% of the resources is reserved for financing projects to be carried out in the regions of Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily.

The decree providing the directives necessary for the launch of the ‘Parco Agrisolare’ measure was signed today by the Minister of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies, Stefano Patuanelli, to which resources equal to 1.5 billion euros are dedicated. funds of the Pnrr. This was communicated by a note from the Mipaaf. 40% of the resources, it says, is reserved for the financing of projects to be carried out in the regions of Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily.

The objective of the measure, highlights the ministry, “is to support investments for the construction of photovoltaic systems on buildings for productive use in the agricultural, livestock and agro-industrial sectors, totally excluding land consumption, through the provision of a contribution that may also cover the costs of redevelopment and modernization of the structures, with the removal of eternity and asbestos on the roofs (where present) and / or improving insulation and ventilation, also in order to contribute to the well-being of the animals. The diversification of energy sources is thus initiated , pushing on renewables, which represent a central element to reduce the energy costs incurred by companies in the sector “.

The decree will now be notified to the European Commission and subsequently the call for tenders will be launched which will trigger the presentation of project applications. The final target to be achieved is the installation of photovoltaic panels for a total power of 375,000 kW, thus helping to increase the sustainability, resilience, green transition and energy efficiency of the sector.