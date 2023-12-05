It was last April when actor Jamie Foxx, 55, was urgently hospitalized. It happened while he was in the middle of filming his latest film, Back in Action, in which he shares the spotlight with Cameron Diaz. The reasons for that hospitalization have never been entirely clear. The actor himself, who a few weeks after his admission shared a message of gratitude through his social networks, was also cryptic about the reasons: “I went through something that I thought would never, ever happen,” he said. the interpreter. And while he demystified some of the rumors that had spread these months about his condition, he admitted: “I went down to hell and back.”

This Monday night, Foxx reappeared in public for the first time since that mishap. Eight months later, he reappeared on stage at the Critics Choice Association Awards Celebration of Cinema & Television, which this year honored the achievements of black, Latino and Asian artists in the industry. The actor was given an avant-garde award for his role in The Burial, a legal drama available on Prime Video that has been praised by critics as “a return to form for Foxx.” Visibly moved and, at times, on the verge of tears, the protagonist of titles like Django Unchained either Ray (for which he won the Oscar for best actor in 2004) was received with ovations and applause: “You know? He’s crazy…but he couldn’t do this six months ago; I couldn’t actually walk,” he started saying in a speech that lasted around 12 minutes, before pausing due to emotion. “I want to thank everyone. I’ve been through some, I’ve been through some things. And now I value every minute,” he continued.

“I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s hard when it’s almost over… when you see the tunnel. “I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light,” said the actor. “I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to pass the time… Don’t give up on your art, man, don’t give up,” he added.

The last time he had addressed himself in that way was last July, when he shared a video message on his Instagram account (where he has more than 17 million followers) reassuring his fans on social networks. “I know a lot of people were waiting for an update,” the actor began to relate, increasingly excited. “But to be honest, I didn’t want you to see me like this, with tubes all over my body, not knowing if I was going to survive,” he continued. Several friends, including actors such as Will Smith, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Reese Witherspoon and Cameron Diaz, posted messages in which they expressed their deep happiness at seeing that their friend had recovered. Johnson, for example, wrote: “I’m going to give you the biggest hug in the world when I see you again.” Seeing his co-star Ali (2001) trying to prevent tears, Will Smith asked: “Who’s chopping the onions? I love you, Foxx. Your light is needed and appreciated right now.”

At 55 years old, Fox has participated in more than 80 films throughout his career, but lately the headlines in which he stars have little to do with his work. To the trickle of news about his state of health we must add a recent lawsuit for an alleged sexual assault that occurred on the terrace of a restaurant in New York in 2015. The case was filed under the so-called Adult Survivors Law of the State of New York, that allows victims to file a complaint against their alleged sexual aggressors, even if the crimes have expired. The victim requests compensation for “sexual abuse” with the “aggravating circumstance of violence.” The actor himself denied all accusations through his representative, claiming that “the alleged incident never happened.” For now, the case is still ongoing.