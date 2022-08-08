Tuesday, August 9, 2022
James Rodríguez: this is how you can buy exclusive content from the ’10’

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2022
in Sports
James Rodriguez

The Colombian player has not yet defined his future. Meanwhile, he dabbles in other businesses.

James Rodriguez He has not yet appeared with Al-Rayyan and it is not clear if he will continue in Qatar football or if he will return to Europe before the book of summer passes in the Old Continent closes.

Al-Rayyan He will play this Thursday at 11:40 am with Al-Arabi on the second date of the League of the Stars, and it is not yet clear if DT Nicolás Córdova will take James into account.

Meanwhile, James reappeared on his social networks and surprised with an announcement: he will start selling exclusive content.

What kind of exclusive content will James sell?

What is it about? In association with the firm ZKSpace, James will do a couple of auctions in which he will make available to the public files called NFT, that is, non-fungible tokens.

“James Rodríguez Zurda NFT is a collection of 1,500 exclusive and limited edition NFTs celebrating the impressive career of the Colombian soccer superstar. By launching his commemorative collection, James Rodríguez has joined a highly reputable roster that includes players such as Cristiano Ronaldo”, says the firm that was associated with the Colombian player.

Among the moments in James’ career is the goal he scored against Uruguay in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, which earned him the Puskas award that year, as well as key moments in his time at two of the biggest clubs in the world, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

James Rodriguez

James Rodríguez’s first goal against Uruguay in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil was chosen as the best of the year.

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno /CEET

The first auction will be on August 15, in which the first 11 NFTs will be sold, and two days later, “1,489 mystery boxes” will be put up for sale.

“Mystery boxes will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Therefore, it is recommended that you have your alarm clock set and get to the event page in time when the mystery boxes are on sale,” explains ZKSpace.

