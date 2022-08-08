European Super Cup 2022: Real Madrid-Eintracht Frankfurt, how to see it on TV

The first official trophy of the 2022/23 season is the European Super Cup, which is awarded Wednesday 10th August in Helsinki, with Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt on the pitch from 21.00. The challenge will be broadcast exclusively by Amazon Prime Video.

European Super Cup 2022: for bookmakers, Real Madrid favorite against Eintracht Frankfurt

On paper there is no story in the prediction of the race, which he sees the Blancos are clearly favorites: The “1” in fact oscillates between 1.44 of Planetwin365 and 1.45 of 888sport.it, with the Germans between 6.80 and 7.25, while the draw at 90 ‘is worth 4 , 50. In Helsinki there is an expectation for a match of at least three overall goals: Over is offered at 1.57, while a match with fewer than three goals is less likely and is offered at 2.25. Goal is also ahead, whose share varies between 1.72 and 1.77, while the No Goal goes from 1.94 and 2.08. He was the man of the last season, but at 34 he has no intention of stopping: Karim Benzema is the main suspect to score the first goal of the European season: the Frenchman as the first scorer of the challenge is played at 3.00, while his goal at any time of the match drops to 1.65. One of the players most suspected of possible goals will not be on the field: Filip Kostic, decisive in the victory of the Europa League, but just sold by Eintracht to Juventus.



Subscribe to the newsletter

