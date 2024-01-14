Tulio Gomezthe largest shareholder of America of Cali, announced the team's interest in signing the midfielder Arturo vidal, one of the leaders of the Chilean national team, despite the fact that it has not qualified for the last two soccer World Cups. The club is working to have the player.

The career of Vidal, known as 'the King', includes having won 25 titles between them two Copa América with Chile (2015 and 2016).

He has defended the shirts of Bayern Munich, Juventus, Barcelona and Inter Milan. Until last December Vidal played with Brazilian Athletico Paranaense.

Tracks

The midfielder's present is not the best, but he is a high-profile player and several Latin American teams could count on him, although he is very expensive.

America has moved and already has some money to complete the arrival of the Chilean, although it is an operation that is not easy, as stated by the leaders of the Valle del Cauca cast.

Lucas González and Arturo Vidal. Photo: Instagram: Lucas González – Arturo Vidal.

Vidal has been offered to Colo Colo, as well as to Boca Juniors in Argentina, but it was recently learned that another of the greats wants him and they offered him.

The newspaper ABC reports that Vidal's businessman, who is moving to locate the player, has knocked on the doors of Olimpia of Paraguay, one of the most important clubs in South America.

The talk

This Sunday, James Rodriguez spoke with the Chilean player in Twitch and they touched on the topic of the possibility of going to America.

“Are you going to America?” James asked him.

Vidal responded with a laugh: “Oh, dad, don't say that, what will those from Colo Colo or Boca say?”:

James confronted him again: are you going to dance salsa?”

“We are learning to dance salsa, be careful,” said the Chilean.

