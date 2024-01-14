How much does a Group 5 musician earn? This question usually generates a lot of interest in users, since the group in question is one of the most famous and recognized of the cumbia genre in Peru. In a recent TikTok video, the percussionist José Luis Rodríguez provided details of the amount that the artists of the iconic Peruvian group would receive for each event.

The TikTok publication soon went viral and has generated a wide number of comments and reactions on the popular short video social network. This is because users were surprised by the figure.

How much does a Group 5 musician earn?

According to the musician, Group 5 paid him S/400 per performance. “I went to play with Group 5 in Chiclayo for S/800. That is, each event they paid me S/400, and each event they play for four hours. Their contract (of Group 5) is four hours: from the beginning until that end,” said the artist through his TikTok account PeponMusic.

He also stated that he has also played for other artists, such as, for example, Maricarmen Marín. “Maricarmen's presentations are one hour and the bolo (payment) is S / 500,” she stated.

José Luis Rodríguez is an artist known in the music world as 'Pepón'. Photo: screenshot from YouTube/Music Market

At the end of his video, he stated that he currently does not belong to any group and that, if he does, he usually works only for one or two hours. “For more, no. I don't go out to play any longer, to be honest. My price is S/500 to play the timpani,” he said.

Users react to PeponMusic video

The publication generated wide interest among Internet users. In addition, his followers were surprised by his time in other entertainment spaces.

In this way, the publication registers more than 3,000 reactions and has 177 comments. “This is more interesting than 'The Rose of Guadalupe'.” “How did you get to play in 'La Voz Perú'?” and “Great musician and percussionist”, are some of the opinions that can be read in the clip.