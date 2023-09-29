The Colombian James Rodríguez is one of the new foreign figures who are part of the Sao Paulo team, with which he has already won his first title in Brazil (the National Cup), despite not having played in the final against Flamengo.

In his most recent match with this team, played last Wednesday, he stood out as one of the great figures of the commitment, according to major sports applications. However, in Brazil they not only talk about his plays on the field, as the ’10’ of the Colombian National Team has also received praise from some fans.

James, who currently wears the ’19’ with Sao Paulo, is described as “handsome” and “heartthrob” by many female fans of the team, who are happy with his arrival.

Many did not miss the opportunity to show their affection for the Colombian through a photo published by the team on their X account, formerly Twitter.

In this one, it didn’t take long for comments to appear like “What a beautiful face, he plays and ainda e galã”, which in its translation from Portuguese to Spanish says “How handsome, he plays and remains a gallant.”

And also: “Como pode ter um jogador desse nível (technical and beautiful) in my São Paulo?”, in Spanish: “How can there be a player of this level (technical and beautiful) in my São Paulo?”

The image of the Colombian in Sao Paulo



After the last match played this week against Coritiba, James has received positive comments for his performance on the field.

The midfielder played 65 minutes, in which he scored a goal that was annulled by the VAR and the first goal of the game was also born from his feet: from a free kick, a rebound was left for Alan Franco’s goal, in the 30th minute.

James was applauded by the fans at Morumbí.

“He is a player who is more of a classic midfielder and plays very well. Maybe he doesn’t have depth and today he made deep moves, we are demanding it from him,” Droval said at the press conference.

James Rodríguez, Sao Paulo player. See also Kyrgios turns flat earther and attacks McEnroe, Agassi and Sampras Photo: Sao Paulo FC press office.

*With sports information.

