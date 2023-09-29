DThe German Football Association (DFB) is following the decision of the European Football Union UEFA and will let its youth national teams compete against Russian teams. The association announced this on Friday. There had previously been calls for the DFB, like other national associations, to refuse to play against Russian teams.

The deputy chairman of the sports committee in the Bundestag, Philip Krämer (Greens), said: “The UEFA Executive Committee’s decision to allow Russian youth teams back is highly problematic. As a result, it means that Ukrainian teams will no longer take part in international competitions.” Krämer had called for the DFB to join the English FA. “This would be a true expression of solidarity with Ukraine and a signal against Russia’s violation of international law.”

Qualifying group with Germany

The executive board of the European Football Union UEFA, which includes Alexander Dyukov, the CEO of Gazpromneft, the oil division of the Russian state-owned Gazprom, even after the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine was unleashed, decided on Tuesday to allow Russian junior teams to take part in their competitions again to invite the Russian U17s to a qualifying group with Germany, Finland, Liechtenstein and Ukraine for the qualifying tournament in Liechtenstein in mid-October. The Ukrainian Football Association then declared that it would not take part in the qualifying tournament under any circumstances.

England, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Norway, Finland, Ireland and Romania have now expressed their solidarity with the Ukrainian association’s call and have declared that they will not play games against Russian teams. Meanwhile, German voting members of the UEFA executive, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and DFB vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke, told the Bild newspaper that they had each agreed to the return of the Russian junior teams. According to Rummenigge, the young Russian players are “victims of the war”, “innocent and in need of help”.

According to the Ukrainian government, 504 Ukrainian children have died and at least 1,125 have been injured as a result of Russian attacks since February 24, 2022. 1217 children are missing. 19,546 Ukrainian children were abducted to Russia, 386 of them have since returned.







The “Interdepartmental Coordination Center” of the Russian Defense Ministry stated in November 2022 that it had “evacuated” 715,934 children from Ukraine. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin allowed Gazpromneft, the company headed by UEFA official Dyukov, to set up private security companies similar to the Wagner mercenary force at the beginning of 2023. The Gazprom Group is now said to have founded three of these companies.