The way of James Rodriguez in it Sao Paulo He straightened up, after the uncertainty, of the possibility that he had to leave and that he had asked the club to fulfill his wish.

Thiago Carpini, The coach said at the time that the Colombian would not continue, but there was no agreement to reach an agreement. (Firm decision by Piqué: he does not want his children with Shakira to share with Clara Chía)

(Footballer Dani Alves is sentenced to 4 and a half years in prison for sexual assault)

The new

After the storm, James met with several team leaders, the manager and members of the board of directors and apologized for his behavior and asked them to have another opportunity on the team.

Photo: Instagram: James Rodríguez

“He never strayed from training, he always fulfilled his obligations, the schedules, he gave one hundred percent, doing the day-to-day life with the players correctly. People understood the apology, he said that he wanted to continue playing in Sao Paulo. You can't leave aside a star like that, that's my opinion, of course the ones who decide are always the technicians,” he said. Muricy Ramalho, who is the sports coordinator of Sao Paulo.

Ramalho later pointed out that James and the club could do better if the way James plays is adapted to the way he does in the Colombian National Team.

James Rodríguez, figure of the Colombian National Team.

“I'm sure he will think of a way to accommodate James. It makes no sense for him to run behind the full-back, there you will have one less. You have to put him in a position where he can set up the game. Here, the '10' are ending, they are put aside. And when there is, you don't want it because it's not intense and stuff. There are many people who can be intense to do difficult work that others do not know how to do,” he declared on the YouTube channel of Arnaldo and Tironi.(Dani Alves could be released from prison before completing his sentence: why?)