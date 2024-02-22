Health | More than three million Swedes drink too much, according to a recent report

The majority of those who drink alcohol exceed the limit of risky use in Sweden. The new risk use limits announced last September have also received criticism.

The greater part of Swedes who use alcohol exceeds the limit of risky use, according to a new report by the Swedish Center for Alcohol and Drug Education (CAN).

“It corresponds to 3.3 million inhabitants,” says CAN's head of department Ulf Guttormsson.

The Social Security Administration introduced the new risk use limit last September. According to the report, 41 percent of Sweden's adult population exceeds the limit of risky driving. Reactions to the new border laundry have been partly strong. Labor market minister by Johan Pehrson in my opinion, the limit should be more realistic, for example.

The new limits are met if a person drinks at least ten doses a week or at least four doses at least once a month. Within these limits, a portion is defined as either 33 cl of beer, a small glass of wine or 4 cl of strong liquor. According to CAN's figures, the majority of Swedes who drink alcohol exceed the limit of risky drinking.

of CAN invoices according to about 2.6 million adults in Sweden drink small amounts, but often. The other group, who drink large amounts at least once a month, includes 0.7 million adults.

According to Guttormsson, people are also known to underestimate their drinking, so the number is probably higher.

“These limits have been developed based on statistical models that say that if you drink for this long, there is a risk of premature death as a result of illness or injury,” says Guttormsson.

Guttormsson does not want to describe the situation as alarming. If over three million high-risk users sounds like a high number, the situation was worse in the past – at least statistically. According to Guttormsson, alcohol consumption has decreased in Sweden in recent decades. From 2004 to 2022, the decline has been about 19 percent. The decline was particularly large during the pandemic.