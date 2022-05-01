James Rodríguez reappears in an important family reunion

James Rodríguez, the Colombian soccer player of Al Rayyanreappeared this weekend but not on the courts, where he still does not play due to injury, but in a family act.

James’s sister got married

James Rodríguez at Juana Valentina’s wedding Photo: Taken from Instagram

The Colombian National Team player attended the wedding of his sister Juana Valentina, and shared a photo on his social networks in which they appear embraced.

James leaves the message: “May you be very happy. I love you.”

Juana, James’s sister, also published different photos of her wedding on her Instagram account.

In one of them, he leaves the message: “I still don’t believe it! I married the love of my life. I love you my love. May God bless our home. Thank God, without you nothing would be possible. @victorforerom”.

James has not played for Al Rayyan since March 5, in the match against Al Wakrah, in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Cup. That is, 45 days ago.

SPORTS