Monday, May 2, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James Rodríguez reappears in an important family reunion

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 1, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

James Rodriguez

Colombian soccer player James RodrÃguez is also dedicated to activities other than soccer.

Photo:

Instagram: @jamesrodriguez10

Colombian soccer player James Rodríguez is also dedicated to activities other than soccer.

The Colombian soccer player is having a family celebration.

James Rodríguez, the Colombian soccer player of Al Rayyanreappeared this weekend but not on the courts, where he still does not play due to injury, but in a family act.

James’s sister got married

James Rodríguez at Juana Valentina's wedding

James Rodríguez at Juana Valentina’s wedding

Photo:

Taken from Instagram

The Colombian National Team player attended the wedding of his sister Juana Valentina, and shared a photo on his social networks in which they appear embraced.

James leaves the message: “May you be very happy. I love you.”

Juana, James’s sister, also published different photos of her wedding on her Instagram account.

In one of them, he leaves the message: “I still don’t believe it! I married the love of my life. I love you my love. May God bless our home. Thank God, without you nothing would be possible. @victorforerom”.

James has not played for Al Rayyan since March 5, in the match against Al Wakrah, in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Cup. That is, 45 days ago.

See also  James Rodríguez to Falcao: "These days we continue with the fight"

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

blank

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#James #Rodríguez #reappears #important #family #reunion

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Anita Marcos is worth a save

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.