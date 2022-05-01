Objective achieved. Sporting Huelva yesterday achieved the long-awaited salvation after overcoming Alba Aznar’s initial goal against Alavés with the goals of Keane and Anita Marcos and add three decisive points to play next season in First.

It will be the seventeenth campaign of the team from Huelva in the highest category of Spanish women’s football. An achievement, that of the group trained again by Antonio Toledo, in which he has been fundamental the blue and white top scorer, Ana Marcos.

Transferred last summer by Atlético to Sporting after two assignments to Celtic and Valencia, the Madrid striker has found herself in Huelva and is leading a great campaign.

Ana Marcos, popularly known as Anita, He has scored ten goals out of the 25 for his team in this league, that is, 40%. In terms of points, his goals have helped to get eleven points, his most outstanding performance being that of the hat-trick to a whole Real Madrid.

In addition, the forward from Madrid has scored four goals in the Copa de la Reina, putting his team in the semifinals of the competition. His numbers make it clear: Ana Marcos is worth more than a salvation.