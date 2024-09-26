The topic James Rodriguez It’s starting to get thorny in Spain After the criticism that has fallen on the Coach Inigo Perez for not giving him minutes in the goalless draw against GironaThe Cucuteño watched the entire match of the seventh round of the Spanish League from the bench, a situation that did not please Colombia.

After the match, the young coach of Rayo Vallecano He again said that the 33-year-old player needs ‘adaptation’, because he was out of football rhythm for 50 days. The final of the America’s Cup July 14 was his last game, and it took a month and a half for him to train with a professional club again.

In Colombia There are certain alarms on because the captain of the Selection He has no continuity in his team: he played only 28 minutes (11′ against Osasuna and 17′ against Atlético de Madrid) and was not used this Wednesday against Girona.

In Spain they analyze the James Rodriguez issue

James arrived rusty and does not have the optimal competitive rhythm to play a full match with Rayo Vallecano

Ulysses Sanchez Flor, journalist and columnist for the newspaper The Confidential from Spain, spoke about the situation of James Rodriguez, and made an analysis that did not go down very well in Colombian lands when he said that the Cúcuta native “arrived rusty.”

“James has to adapt to a Rayo Vallecano that is characterised by being a team with a strong collective commitment, intensity and sacrifice. Íñigo Pérez has the responsibility and the pressure to not be out of tune (…) James arrived rusty and does not have the optimal competitive rhythm to play a full match with Rayo Vallecano,” he began by saying.

Sanchez He stressed that the captain of the Colombian National Team It was more of a presidential signing than an express request from coach Íñigo Pérez, whom he defended tooth and nail.

“The president of Rayo signed a media-savvy player for the centenary year and the coach has to get him fit, manage the external pressure and, most importantly for the team’s interests, not endanger the essence of Rayo,” he said.

“The two opportunities that Inigo Perez The results have been enough to prove that the Colombian star still does not have the physical strength required for the team’s game,” added the Spanish journalist.

Direct message to Colombia

In the midst of his analysis, he sent a cold and harsh message to the Colombian fans who are worried because their star is not getting the minutes that many want. Sánchez congratulated the management done so far by the Rayo coach that endures so much criticism.

“Fans and media are nervous and impatient to see their idol, the best player of the last Copa America, starting in the matches,” he said. “In Colombia they doubt the management that Íñigo Pérez is doing with James Rodríguez,” he said. Sanchez Flor.

“It seems that in Colombia They were not aware of the identifying features and working method of the young, but very well prepared man. Inigo Perez (36 years old). The Colombian is a footballer who stands out in his Selectionwith fewer obligations than those it has in the Ray“The Colombians are not in a hurry like the Rayo coach,” he added.

Sanchez He did not overlook the talent of the Santander native, but opened the debate by asking whether James was the player that the Vallecas club needed, or if it was more of a surprise for the team’s 100th anniversary.

“His contribution was minor. James will never disappoint due to his talent, but he is out of place in a team like Rayo if he doesn’t run and sacrifice himself… The million-dollar question is whether James was necessary for Rayo in terms of sport or if he is something of a strategic signing for the club in its centenary year,” he concluded.

HAROLD YEPES

