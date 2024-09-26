UNRAE has released data on the second-hand market in Italy in July, with the sector recording double-digit growth compared to the same period last year: +12.2% in the month to 457,070 transfers of ownership compared to 407,197 in 2023, a level 4.5% lower than 2019. Net transfers increased by 13.3% and mini-transfers by 10.8%. In the first 7 months, growth stood at +9.2% with 3,183,457 total transfers compared to 2,915,613 in January-July 2023 (-3.6% on 2019).

The importance of diesel for used vehicles

In July, diesel still holds the first position among the preferred engines in the used market, although down by 3.8 points with a 45.5% share (to 45.4% in the 7 months); in second place the petrol engine at 37.6% (-0.3 pp and 38.5% in the cumulative). Hybrids occupy the third position with 8.1% (7.4% in the cumulative), followed by LPG (at 4.7% in the month and 4.8% in the 7 months). Methane is positioned at 2.1% in July and 2.2% in January-July, while the net transfers of BEV and plug-in cars weigh respectively 0.9% and 1.1% of the total (0.7% and 0.9% in the cumulative). The picture of transfers by contractor also remained stable in July: exchanges between private individuals/companies fell by 0.6 points, remaining largely predominant and representing 55.2% of all transfers of ownership in the month (56.0% in the cumulative). Those from operator to end customer dropped by half a point, to 40.1% in the month (39.6% in January-July). Exchanges from Km0 increased (3.9%), while those from rental remained stable (0.9% overall in the month and 0.8% in the 7 months).