During the night between September 9th and 10th a terrible crash scared many people. A real ghost accident that occurred during the night on the Pontina Street in Rome. A car broke through the guardrail that divides the two lanes, but when emergency services arrived on the scene, no one was inside the vehicle. Law enforcement is investigating to reconstruct what happened and track down the driver.

Via Pontina; photo from the archive

The Local Police officers of the IX Eur Group and the 118 health workers found themselves intervening in a truly particular accident this night. Alerted around the 04:00 in the morning the police and paramedics went to Via Pontina in Rome in the direction of Latina, at the height of Spinaceto. A ghost car abandoned in the middle of the roadway after having completely crashed through the guardrail of lane division. No one present in the driver’s seat or near the vehicle.

The crash into the guardrail

Accident on Pontina Street

The collision, which occurred at high speed, left several wreckage on the asphalt but fortunately no injuries. The driver of theAlfa Romeo Stelvio he left the scene of the crash, perhaps in a state of confusion. Night traffic was paralyzed for a long time to allow the Local Police and Anas officers to carry out all the surveys and secure the area. Traffic flowed in a single lane in both directions for several hours. Only after all the procedures were completed did traffic return to normal.

Accident on Pontina Street

No personal belongings were found inside the vehicle. driver which will most likely be traced also thanks to the car. Finding the driver is not only important to clarify the dynamics of the crash, but is also necessary to ascertain his health conditions. The crash against the guardrail was very violent considering that it destroyed the reinforced concrete guardrail between the two lanes. The Local Police is looking for witnesses and will view the security cameras to shed light on the incident.