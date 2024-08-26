The Spanish club Rayo Vallecano made official this Monday the signing of the Colombian midfielder James Rodriguezformer Real Madrid player who shone last July during the Copa América.

Rodríguez, 33, returns to Madrid, the city where he wore the white shirt between 2014 and 2020, with two years on loan in between to Bayern Munich (2017-2019). Before that, he had shone at Porto (2010-2013) and Monaco (2013-2014). Since his departure from Real Madrid, the Colombian’s career has gone into decline, with Everton (2020-2021) being his last experience in one of the five major European championships.

James, option for Lightning.

At the last Copa América, in which Colombia lost the final against Argentina (1-0 in extra time), James Rodríguez was chosen as the Best Player of the Tournament, in particular thanks to his 6 assists. The Colombian joins Rayo Vallecano as a free agent, having terminated his contract at the end of July with Sao Paulo.

In a statement, Rayo announced the Colombian as the “star signing” of the season in which the club will celebrate 100 years. The text includes quotes in which

Rodríguez expressed his “desire to dream and do great things” on his return to European football.

How much will James earn?

Charlotte (United States), 07/11/2024.- Colombia's James Rodriguez reacts to defeating Uruguay in the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semi-finals match between Uruguay and Colombia at Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 10 July 2024 . EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Press reports have already begun to emerge giving details of the contract signed by the Colombian footballer.

According to journalist Nacho Peña on DSports from Madrid, Rayo’s investment has been very high, although there was already a precedent of expensive players and coincidentally he was also a Colombian, who was directly linked to the signing of the creative.

“For the last three seasons, ‘El Tigre’ Falcao lived here, and by the way, he seems to have been an important piece in convincing James to join Rayo Vallecano because we must remember that he had offers from the MLS and the Saudi league,” he commented.

He then gave details of James’ salary. “He’s going to dig deep into his pocket, he’s going to break a record, he’ll be the highest paid footballer in the history of the club, there’s talk of 3 million euros per season, which for Rayo is a real bargain considering that Falcao was the previous record holder and earned two,” reported.

SPORTS WITH AFP

