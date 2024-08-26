Yet another very young motorcyclist has died on Italian roads. Alexander Lacerenzaa young chef of 24 years, is the latest victim of a tragic accident that occurred along the provincial road 52, between Peschici and Vieste, in the heart of Gargano. Alessandro, originally from Orta Nova, worked at the restaurant ‘Camavitè’ in Peschici, where, in two years, he had won the affection and esteem of colleagues and customers.

Alessandro Lacerenza, a young chef with a heart of gold, dies at just 24

The dynamics of the accident are still under investigation. Initial reconstructions show that the young man was riding his motorbike, together with his partner, when he collided with a Peugeot 208. Alessandro lost his life instantly, while the girl, seriously injured, was transported to helicopter rescue to the nearest hospital. The driver of the car also suffered injuries, although less serious.

Alessandro was well known in the Gargano community, not only for his work, but also for his generous and helpful nature. Denny’sa young 21 year old pastry chef who works in the family restaurant in Peschici remembers Alessandro with touching words:

“He was a guy with a heart of gold. If you were stranded at night because your car broke down, you knew you could count on Alessandro. In a few minutes he would come to your aid wherever you were. He had an immense generosity of spirit”.

Alessandro’s passion for cooking has always accompanied him. The decision to attend the Enrico Mattei hotel management school in Vieste was natural. Here he had honed his culinary skills and formed bonds that would last a lifetime. On Sunday evening, just a few hours before the tragedy, he had met with Dennys. They had talked about taking a motorcycle trip together and documenting the excursion with the young pastry chef’s new cell phone.

The news of his passing shocked the entire community of Peschici. Many friends and acquaintances wanted to remember him on social media with messages of condolence and affection. Alessandro Lacerenza was a brilliant promise in the Italian culinary scene, which now can do nothing but be shocked by his premature loss.

