Mirko De Osti, the father of little Mia, only 3 years old, found dead together with her mother in the Piave river, is desperate

Suddenly catapulted into the worst possible nightmare. He is destroyed Mirko DeOsti, the father of three-year-old Mia, found dead hugging her mother on the banks of the Piave river.

Found dead with her daughter Mia

“I am a broken man. I can’t find the words. Thank you for your affection and closeness”. Few words were spoken by this father, now reached by the awareness that any hope of finding at least his daughter still alive has definitively faded.

Mirko De Osti: who is the father of little Mia

It was of no use hoping for the appeals, the prayers, the life-saving drugs that Susanna Recchia had brought with her because her daughter was suffering from epilepsy. It’s all over. Including that small, faint hope of at least getting her daughter back.

“I hope to find at least the little girl alive. I can’t think of anything else.” This was what Mirko confessed last Saturday afternoon, while rescuers were busy with searches around the Piave area. Hopes were finally dashed when the firefighters’ helicopter flying over the area spotted the bodies of mother and daughter embracing.

research on the Piave

Susanna’s sister had the difficult task of identifying the bodies, while Mirko De Osti barricaded himself inside the house, in Panoramic Streetin Miane, together with the others three sons of Susannaborn from her previous marriage. A little girl and two little boys suddenly left orphaned by their mother and deprived of the love of their little sister.

A family uncle explained: “We have to figure out how to tell him, we’re waiting for the psychologist and the dad. These are terrible times, you understand.”

The father of the older brothers is a policeman

The father of Susanna Recchia’s three eldest children is a police officerwho was also involved from the beginning in the search for mother and daughter, which unfortunately culminated in the most tragic of epilogues.

mother and daughter found

After the end of their relationship, five years ago Susanna had managed to find love again with Mirko, a union blessed by the arrival of little Mia. A love, however, that also came to an end:

“We were separating because things between us weren’t going so well. But I never would have imagined something like this, otherwise I would never have left her the baby.”