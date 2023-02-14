It is already known that for the floriculture sector of Colombiathe day of Valentine’s Day It constitutes one of the star seasons when it comes to exporting, to more than 100 countries, millions of flowers harvested in greenhouses where they are no longer “entangled” and “unbuttoned” by Colombian hands but also by Venezuelans. However, football has its story, and with James rodriguez as one of the protagonists.

The celebration of Valentine’s Day represents 15% of Colombia’s annual flower exports, which amount to 5,700 million stems destined mainly for United States, Japan, Canada and the Netherlands, according to the Colombian Association of Flower Exporters (Asocolflores).

Between January and February 2022, the period that covers Valentine’s Day, Colombia exported nearly 890 million flowers, according to the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), which generates thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in foreign currency for the country. country.

Valentine and football

On the occasion of this celebration, because in football there are sought-after players who are ‘single and to order’.

The one who leads the list is James Rodríguez, who, today, has no current partner, since he ended up with the Venezuelan Shannon de Lima.

Another who has been cited by the DT Nestor Lawrenceand who is single is Jorge CarrascaHe, who was the boyfriend of the model Adriana Russo.

Once he arrived at Russian football, the midfielder has not allowed the new face of ‘committed’ to be seen.

Jorge Carrascal, with the National Team.

Yairo Moreno He is another without commitment, like Luis Sinisterra, who has carved out a place for himself in the National Team and, now, in the leeds.

the youngest

Oscar Estupiñán He plays in England and he is not known, for now, a commitment, so he is another of the footballers who are without a partner.

Yáser Asprilla and Jhon Jáder Durán, both young, shine on Englandbut in their social networks they have not allowed that sentimental part to be seen.

