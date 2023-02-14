And Turkish news outlets reported that the woman who rescued a “foreign woman” was called “Mona Daaboul,” noting that she had been under the rubble for 204 hours.

Three hours earlier, rescuers pulled a young woman out of the rubble in Hatay province.

It was reported that the rescue teams managed to pull out a young woman 201 hours after the double earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria.

And the Anatolia News Agency reported that miners from Zonguldak state participated in the rescue operation of the young woman, Emine Akgul, noting that they were able to reach her under the rubble of her construction in the city of Antakya, and that she was transferred to the hospital immediately after her rescue.

This brings the number of people rescued today, Tuesday, to 5, as three were rescued 198 hours after the earthquake.

Rescue teams from the Turkish army and miners in Zonguldak district, in Adiyaman province, managed to rescue 18-year-old Mehmet Jafar Çetin from under the rubble, and paramedics gave him intravenous fluids before trying to extract him from the building, which witnessed the collapse of more parts of it. while the rescuers are working.

Paramedics fitted him with a neck brace, and he was on a stretcher wearing an oxygen mask, only to be brought out into the light after 199 hours under the rubble.

In Kahramanmaraş, search and rescue teams pulled two brothers out of the rubble.

According to the Turkish news agency “Anatolia”, the rescue teams were able to reach the boy, Muhammad Anas Yeninar, who is 17, and his brother Baki, who is 21, from under the rubble of the building in which they lived in the “Stocho Imam” neighborhood of Dolkedir Oglu district. .

Mehmet Anis was shown wrapped in a thermal blanket as he was being taken to an ambulance, while dozens of Turkish rescuers and soldiers working at the site hugged and applauded after their rescue.

The health conditions of the two rescued brothers were not clear, but they were taken directly to hospital for treatment.

Global Health: The Turkey earthquake is the “largest natural disaster in a century” in Europe

On the other hand, the World Health Organization considered today, Tuesday, that the earthquake that left more than 37,000 people dead in Turkey and Syria is the “largest natural disaster in a century” to hit a country located within its European region.

“We are witnesses to the largest natural disaster in the European section of the World Health Organization in a century and we are still assessing its scale,” said Hans Kluge, director of the European branch of the organization, during an online press conference. “The true cost has not yet been determined and recovery from it will take enormous time and effort.” According to AFP.

The deployment of medical teams for emergency relief, in addition to the deployment of 3 aircraft and medical equipment to treat 400,000 people, is the largest in the history of the World Health Organization in Europe in 75 years.

The European region, according to the divisions of the World Health Organization, includes 53 countries, including Turkey, while Syria is located within the neighboring eastern Mediterranean region.