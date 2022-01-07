The Colombian James Rodriguez will have a new test this Saturday in Qatar’s football, in the local game of Al Rayyan against Al Wakrah, at 10:25 am, Colombian time, and without cable TV service. However, it will be visible on the alkass.net platform.

We invite you to read: Bag of Colombian soccer players

The match corresponds to day 13 of the Qatari championship and is of vital importance for the Colombian club, due to its poor position in the table, tenth and with 12 points. The team is also close to the relegation zone and has fallen on the previous date at home against Umm Salal, 2-3.

Knockout or help your club

There are ten days left for the friendly duel that the Colombian National Team will star against its counterpart from Honduras, on January 16 in Fort Lauderdale (USA), and in the absence of the official call, there is speculation with the presence of several players who would like to have coach Reinaldo Rueda to prepare for the crucial match against Peru on the 28th, for the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Among the possible calls, in addition to Juan Fernando Quintero, who has already finished the adventure in Asian soccer, there is talk of James Rodríguez, he is still tied to an exotic league in which he does not have a good time at all, at least in terms of of results.

Al-Rayyan, the team that gave him a hand to get him out of Everton, where Rafa Benítez had lowered his thumb from the moment he arrived, is the left-hander’s present and his first obligation. Thats the reality. Stuck in the eighth box of the standings, with only 12 units and a serious commitment to the relegation zone (12 clubs compete, the last two relegated at the end of the season), the Qatari team needs the most expensive man of its payroll no longer to aim to win titles but to defend the category: what an investment!

But it is what there is and that is why the options that he can play the friendly in Fort Lauderdale are drastically reduced: Al-Rayyan meets leader Al Sadd on January 13, Al Khor on 18) and Al Ahli on 23, for which the trip to the United States is one of the most crossed in the calendar. This time they have what Everton could not enjoy for several lapses: a healthy and rested talent, without the heavy burden of injuries. Why should it be wasted?

But, on the other hand, there is the need for the Colombia National Team: Honduras is a key practice, a single test for the final duel against Peru, the one that equals it by 17 units and is the main threat to the fourth box of the table of positions of the World Cup Qualifiers that he occupies today. Winning that duel against those of Gareca, on January 28 in Barranquilla, is imperative if there is hope of a third World Cup in a row.

And not only that: the creative has just returned under a kind of conditional registration that the coach Reinaldo Rueda applied to him in the last Copa América and the date of the Qualifiers in mid-2021 and, although he gave all the signs of his quality as always It is obvious that he needs filming, competition, minutes to re-engage with his teammates and make them take advantage of his filtered passes and his services. Without goals, there are no points and Colombia has already completed five games without scoring: how could one more rehearsal not be necessary before facing Peru?

The great difficulty is that the Qataris have the upper hand: being a friendly outside the dates established by FIFA, the only option to have players like James is the goodwill of their bosses. The player can press, it is true, but given the needs of Al-Rayyan it does not seem that a claim of 10 is going to make any difference-

James cannot make a difference in a club with limited players and he sinks day by day in that mud: he only scored one goal and gave three assists in six games. And that may be his argument to convince Laurent Blanc to let him leave for a few days to the United States, with the promise of returning without delay and with the commitment that only gives thanks.

But there may well be an injury, a health contingency, a setback that means that the absence is not for just a few days and that even puts at risk the call at the end of the month for the Qualifiers, which are what really matters. Is it worth so much risk to face Honduras, James? This time he can’t be wrong again …

SPORTS

With Futbolred