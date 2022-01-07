Hands down, the most anticipated game of Nintendo switch for this month is Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It is a completely new title for this long-lived franchise, which seeks to completely revitalize the traditional formula and now we can take a more extensive look at its gameplay thanks to a new video.

This new look is presented as an introductory trailer. Although it is in Japanese, it still gives us a good idea of ​​how it will play Arceus, showing us six minutes of landscapes, Pokemon, NPCs and customization options. There is also a lot of material related to combat mechanics and forms of transport.

As if that wasn’t enough, another brief preview of this game was released a few weeks ago and you can check it out here.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will arrive at Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.

Editor’s note: We’ve had quite a few previews of Arceus, but I’m still not entirely sure what kind of game it is. I mean, it looks like a mix with Monster Hunter, but obviously with the Pokémon twist. It will be interesting to know if this will be the future games of the saga, or this is simply a spin-off.

Via: Nintendo