James Rodriguez He finished confessing. This Sunday his full interview with ‘Win Sports’ was published and new details were revealed about his departure from Olympiacos and his latest appearances with the Colombian National Team. In addition, the ’10’ created a new controversy due to his choice of the ‘top’ 3 Colombian footballers.

The scorer of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil abruptly left Olympiacos, with whom he agreed to terminate his contract after differences with the coach in charge of the team, José Anigo, who replaced him at halftime in the classic against Panathinaikos.

Since then, James Rodríguez has been training alone looking to stay in shape for when he has the opportunity to reach another club, preferably in Europe.

Meanwhile, he is in Colombia and has given statements that have given rise to much controversy.

One of the controversial answers that James left in the interview published last Sunday and that has generated controversy on social networks is his choice of the ‘top’ 3 of Colombian historical players.

James put Falcao García, David Ospina and himself in the top 3 of Colombians, above the historical ones.

willington responds

Willington Ortiz, in his time as a player for the National Team.

Faced with this sentence, now the one who responded was another idol of the National Team, the historic Willington Ortiz, another symbol of Colombian soccer.

During an interview with the Zona Libre de Humo radio program, Willington left a message for James when asked about the ‘top’ 3 he gave. Furthermore, by the choice he gave Faustino Asprillawho said that the top 3 are the Kid Valderrama, Asprilla himself and Ortiz.

“Just tell James that it’s time to take the pill for the memory, because he didn’t take it (laughs). And congratulate Tino because if he knows football and he knows football“, said.

