Director Oliver Stone called the EU plans to impose sanctions on the Russian nuclear industry a stupid mistake

American director Oliver Stone called the plans of the EU countries to impose sanctions on the Russian nuclear industry a stupid mistake. During a press conference discussing his documentary film in support of nuclear energy, the Hollywood star noted that “the Russians have done tremendously important work for the world,” reports RIA News.

Earlier, the Polish authorities demanded the introduction of restrictions against Russian nuclear energy. However, in May, a senior European source said that under the 11th EU sanctions package against Russia, measures against the nuclear sector were also not discussed.

“This is a stupid mistake. The Russians have done a tremendously important job for the world. We should all be partners in this, we should not be at war – China, Russia, the United States,” Stone said.

According to the American director, Russia “has done a lot of good things.”

“This is their biggest export. They are building nuclear power plants in other countries, Arab countries, Turkey. They are very good engineers,” summed up the Hollywood star.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the EU’s plans to adopt the 11th package of sanctions “absurd, stupid and insane.” She stated that Western sanctions against Moscow are illegitimate and illegal.

In turn, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on May 30 said that a new package of anti-Russian sanctions would be aimed at combating the supply of unmanned aerial vehicles and “Russian disinformation.”