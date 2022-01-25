The Mexican team returns to the activity of the Hexagonal Final heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022, when it measures strength against its similar from Jamaica.
In this match, the Tricolor is forced to win, since one more defeat would cause it to be closer to playing the playoffs, as happened before the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
For now, here we present the previous with each of the details you should know about the meeting.
The game will start next Thursday January 27, at the point of 6:00 p.m.; and at 4:00 p.m. in Los Angeles, California time. The Independence Park Stadium will open its doors for the confrontation that will be key for those led by coach Gerardo Martino.
On the other hand, you can enjoy the meeting through the signal of TUDN Y Channel 5, while online coverage will be available on the platform https://www.tudn.mx/.
Possible lineup of Mexico
Guillermo Ochoa (P);
Luis Rodríguez, Néstor Araujo, Julio Domínguez, Jorge Sánchez;
Edson Álvarez, Andrés Guardado, Héctor Herrera, Luis Romo;
Rogelio Funes Mori and Jesus Corona.
Potential Jamaica lineup
Andre Blake (P);
Javain Brown, Damion Lowe, Liam Moore, Kemar Lawrence;
Devon Williams, Je Watson, Lamar Walker, Michael Antonio;
Bobby Reid and Leon Bailey.
This will not be an even game, taking into account the bad moment that the Jamaican team is going through, who will seek to stop the advance and the attacks of the Mexicans as much as possible. It is necessary to be cautious because it is expected that the Caribbean will go out to hit and play little. Even so, the Tricolor will end up taking all three points.
Forecast: Jamaica 0-2 Mexico.
