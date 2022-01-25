In the cities of Uzbekistan, the supply of electricity is gradually resumed after a large-scale failure. Currently, work is underway to connect each power plant separately, reported on the afternoon of January 25 in the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

“Power plants are being put into operation in stages. Power supply is being restored in the regions,” the Ministry of Energy said in a message on its Telegram channel.

In particular, the supply of electricity to the energy system began through the Charvak, Khodzhikent and Tavaksai hydroelectric power plants in the Tashkent region, the Navoi thermal power plant in the Navoi region, the Takhiatash thermal power plant in the Republic of Karakalpakstan and the Fergana thermal power plant in the Fergana region.

Regional airports have also reopened. They began to accept and issue flights, with the exception of the Tashkent airport – so far it only works to receive flights, the press service said. Uzbekistan Airports.

Work to restore the supply of electricity in the regions of the country continues. In the near future, as assured in the Ministry of Energy, the consequences of the failure will be eliminated. While work is underway in the department urged residents temporarily turn off gas and electrical appliances to prevent accidents related to gas and electricity.

A massive power outage occurred in Uzbekistan on January 25 at approximately 11:00 local time (09:00 Moscow time). The failure in the system covered several cities at once – Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, Karshi, Gulistan, Kokand, Chirchik. As a result, today at noon, almost the entire country was left without electricity.

Temporarily suspended the work of the subway. Local residents reported interruptions in water and heating.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan, the cause of a massive power outage in many cities of the republic was an accident in the power grids of neighboring Kazakhstan. As a result of the accident, the voltage in the unified power grid of neighboring states changed. Kegos, a power grid operating company in Kazakhstan, clarified that all transit transmission lines between the regions of the country are currently switched on.

Failures in the power system occurred today in the capital of Kyrgyzstan. According to eyewitnesses, traffic lights did not work in the city, there was no water in high-rise buildings due to the shutdown of pumping stations. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan said that the supply of electricity is being gradually restored.