Singer Jair Mendoza generated controversy by openly criticizing the hosts of 'América Hoy', Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza, during his recent visit to the program. Mendoza hypothesized that if the vernacular singer Muñequita Milly had been more in the media before her death, both hosts would have given a negative opinion about her weight, just as happened on social networks before her tragic death.

The response of Ethel Pozo Do not be late. The host assured that she has always defended that people not be criticized for their weight and she recalled a public incident with Leysi Suárez on this topic. Ella ethel stated that she does not like it when someone is criticized for gaining weight, since she has suffered for that reason throughout her life.

What criticism did Jair Mendoza make of the hosts of 'América hoy'?

Jair Mendoza took advantage of his participation in 'America Today' to cook a typical dish, but also to question Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza about their possible opinions regarding Muñequita Milly's weight if she had been more in the media. Mendoza expressed his concern about the responsibility that the media has when giving opinions about people, especially when these opinions can affect those who do not have the capacity to deal with them in the same way that he could.

“If she (Muñequita Milly) had been more in the media, I am completely sure that you would have been part of those opinions that she had on social networks in relation to her weight”, he emphasized. The tension was present and Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza questioned her words, alluding that she “was talking about the wrong program.”

What did the singer Muñequita Milly die from?

Milly doll, whose real name was Flor Sheiza Quispe Sucapuca, died at the age of 23 due to complications after undergoing cosmetic liposuction surgery. The vernacular singer sought to improve her physical appearance, but unfortunately the surgical intervention did not have the expected outcome, and her death shocked the world of national folk music.

Dr. Víctor Barriga Fong and his brother Jonathann, who operated on the young artist, reported that she suffered complications from an intestinal obstruction. However, the autopsy carried out by the Public Ministry detailed that Flor Quispe died due to peritonitis and multiple intestinal lacerations.

Mother of the Milly Doll reveals what her daughter told her while she was dying: “Mommy, forgive me.” Photo: Facebook/Muñequita Milly

What did Dr. Victor Fong say about the death of Milly Doll?

Dr. Víctor Fong, plastic and reconstructive surgeon, spoke on the day of the singer's funeral in his native Juliaca and indicated that he regrets her sensitive death and that he is collaborating with the corresponding authorities in the case of alleged wrongful death of his patient.