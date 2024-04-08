If you were impressed with the tenth season of “At the bottom there is room”, get ready because the América Televisión series returns this Monday, April 8 in its usual time slot at 8:40 pm The premiere will bring new characters who promise to make the story more exciting and, according to the creators of the format, this new season will present new mysteries that will have the public captivated.

The 2024 edition promises to be full of surprises, especially after the shocking end of the tenth season, where it was revealed that Alessia Montalban suffered a knife attack.

Who is who in 'At the bottom there is room'?

Yvonne Frayssinet – Francesca Maldini

Lead actress Yvonne Frayssinet plays Francesca Maldini. In the last season, the businesswoman is kidnapped by Victoria, the popular 'Shark Look'.

The outstanding artist was born on February 2, 1950 in Lima. In addition to acting, she has worked as a radio host, theater director, and theater teacher.

Adolfo Chuiman – Peter McKay

Adolfo Chuiman is a prominent Peruvian actor born on October 18, 1946 in Lima. Chuiman is known for his extensive career in Peruvian theater, film and television, and stands out especially for his role as Peter McKay in the successful series 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'.

Adolfo Chuiman is a prominent Peruvian actor. Photo: diffusion

Karime Scander – Alessia Montalban

Karime Scander plays Alessia Montalbán. During the last episode of 2023, the young woman received a stab in the back from Benjamín, who intended to hurt Cristóbal Montalbán, after the latter took July's love away from her.

Everyone was shocked by the attack that occurred at Macarena and Mike's party, and the public was left wondering whether Alessia will live or not.

Karime Scander suffered an attack at the end of 'At the bottom there is room'. photo: Instagram

Monica Sanchez – Charo

Mónica Sánchez is a renowned Peruvian film, television and theater actress. She has stood out for her leading role as Rosario 'Charo' Flores in the popular series. In the last season, the artist was affected by seeing her as her youngest son. Jimmy Gonzales is suffering for Alessia Montalbán's health.

Erick Elera – Joel

In the last episode, Joel refused to marry Paty Pichilingue in the middle of the wedding and left the entire Gonzales family shocked. The character is played by actor Erick Elera, who is also a singer, composer, guitarist, music producer and presenter.

Erick Elera is the popular 'Fish Boy' in the series. Photo: Instagram

What other actors participate in 'At the bottom there is room'?

Joaquín de Orbegoso as Mike

Jorge Guerra as Jimmy Gonzales

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

László Kovács as 'Tito'

Paul Vega as 'Koky'

Gustavo Bueno as Don Gilberto

Úrsula Boza as Claudia Llanos

Guadalupe Farfán as July

Franco Pennano as Cristóbal

Carlos Solano as Felix

Vasco Rodríguez as Benjamin

Alex Bejar as Laia

Preview of the new season of 'At the bottom there is room'