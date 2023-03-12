Fire your friend. A few hours after his death, Jaime Bayley He said his last goodbye to Tongo in a moving message that he shared on social networks. We all witnessed the great friendship between the two characters, since they made us laugh on more than one occasion with their witty appearances on the small screen. For this reason, the famous “Terrible Uncle” recalled the great talent that the interpreter of “La pituca” had to amuse the entire audience with him.

Jaime Bayly’s emotional message

Through his Facebook, “Bayly’s page”, the TV host highlighted all the virtues that dear Tongo possessed, for which he earned his friendship, admiration and respect.

“My friend Tongo was a genius improvising funny moments. All his talent was purely intuitive, learned on the street. He understood television as a perpetual party, a delusional circus. He didn’t mind making a fool of himself, making fun of himself, to make people laugh to his audience. How he made me laugh, how I will miss him. Rest, dear friend. You were my perfect partner in our humorous conspiracies. My heartfelt condolences to his family,” he wrote in his post.

Jaime Bayly’s emotional farewell to Tongo. Photo: Facebook See also Bonoloto: Check the results of the draw for Friday, January 14, 2022

The day Tongo composed a song for Jaime Bayly and sang it live

Tongo was always received with open arms on the late Jaime Bayly show, “El Francotirador.” On one occasion, in 2010, the well-remembered Peruvian artist composed a song for the TV host, after he announced his presidential candidacy. This topic was titled “Jaime pa presidente”.

For this reason, the singer amused all viewers by interpreting this catchy theme on each visit to the Latina program.