Women’s Serie A: Pescara consolidates the lead. Men’s Serie A2: Sala Consilina-Lido the Italian Cup final

Two weeks before the first Italian Cup Final Four in Campania, the Serie A regular season is completely reopened. Feldi Eboli immediately took advantage of both the direct clash between Napoli Futsal and Olimpus Roma, and the defeat of Came Dosson in the other advance in Catania. Samperi’s Volpi go 3-2 in Settimo Torinese, beat the L84 in the first futsal match on an official profile of a club on TikTok and leap into second place, with one game less but with the same as leaders Napoli, now distant only three points.

THRILLING EPILOGUE — In the other matches of the 23rd day Pescara celebrates: they beat bottom side Melilli 5-3 and detach a Sandro Abate Abate who was surprised in Pistoia. Real San Giuseppe returns to success, despite the many absences, the evergreen Patias takes care of regulating the unsafe 360GG Monastir. Sensational at Ciampino: the Italian champions of Italservice Pesaro are ahead 3-2 with less than a minute to go, but Diaz and Pina in 41″ turn everything upside down, win 4-3 and repeat the Pesaro blitz in the first leg . Pomezia-Petrarca postponed to a date to be determined, due to ascertained positivity in the Fortitudo team group. See also Gianluca Vialli, Mancini's pain: "I lose a brother, I dreamed of a miracle"

THE SUMMARY — These are the results of the 23rd day of Serie A New Energy: Meta Catania-Came Dosson 4-1, Napoli Futsal-Olimpus Roma 4-4, Futsal Pescara-Città di Melilli 5-3, Ciampino Aniene-Italservice Pesaro 4-3, Nuova Comauto Pistoia-Sandro Abate Avellino 5-2, L84-Feldi Eboli 2-3, Fortitudo Pomezia postponed, Real San Giuseppe-360GG Monastir 2-0. Ranking: Napoli Futsal 49, Feldi Eboli 46, Olimpus Roma* and Came Dosson 44, Futsal Pescara 43, Sandro Abate Avellino 40, L84 37, Real San Giuseppe** 32, Meta Catania 29, Ciampino Aniene 28, Fortitudo Pomezia and Italservice Pesaro 25, Petrarca 24, 360GG Monastir 20, Nuova Comauto Pistoia** 14, City of Melilli 4. *three penalty points, **one penalty point.

WOMEN’S SERIES — Double advance in favor of the host teams on the 22nd day of Serie A Puro Bio. Leaders Pescara consolidate their supremacy: super Boutimah makes three in the 6-1 win against Pelletterie, Lazio suffers but tames Audace Verona 4-3 thanks to a goal by Valentina Siclari just under two minutes from time. See also Work and friendship, this is the secret of Sampdoria

FINAL FOUR SERIES A2 — Sporting Sala Consilina-Todis Lido di Ostia will be the final of the men’s Serie A2 Italian Cup, currently taking place in San Rufo. The hosts beat Leonardo 4-3. A measure of success also for the capitolini, 2-1 at Cesena. Final Sunday, 8.45 pm live on Sky Sport.

March 12, 2023 (change March 12, 2023 | 00:28)

