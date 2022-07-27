The jacket that astronaut Buzz Aldrin wore on man’s first trip to the Moon It was sold this Tuesday for the record price of 2.77 million dollars at auction organized by Sotheby’s house.

The jacket, which Aldrin allegedly wore under his bulky astronaut suit on that famous walk with Neil Armstrong, had been valued at between $1 million and $2 million, far exceeding the best expectations.

Sotheby’s has not given details of the buyer of this unique piece, the most emblematic of 69 objects from Aldrin’s own collection, which were part of that historic mission of Apollo 11 to the Moon or Gemini 12, the ship where Aldrin gave his first “space walks”, as well as medals and decorations obtained by the astronaut throughout his life.

It was the most striking object of the auction: white and made with Teflon technologythat jacket has the American flag on the left sleeve and a NASA logo on the front pockets and another from Apollo 11; In addition, it has the identification “E.Aldrin” sewn on, after Edwin, the astronaut’s first name.

The second highest-paid object in Tuesday’s auction – $819,000, eight times the estimated price – was the flight chart summary of that Apollo 11 mission, followed by a booklet called “system checkout” from the same mission, paid for $567,000.

Several manuals with instructions from that mission – dictionaries, conversation letters, or notes in Aldrin’s own handwriting – also exceeded $200,000 each, as did a fire extinguisher specifically designed to work on the Moon, paid for at $327,600.

But the most original object in the collection, a marker that Aldrin applied in the place of a broken lever and that worked the miracle of taking the space capsule from the Moon, was left without a buyer.

*With information from EFE

