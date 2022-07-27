Electronic Arts just shared the first gameplay of FIFA 23. The video details the gameplay, especially the changes from previous chapters.

HyperMotion technology, which debuted in FIFA 22, was a success. And in FIFA 23, players will know its evolution: HyperMotion 2. This year the focus, more than ever, will be on realism.

To further enhance machine learning in capturing movement for the game, the company has made two full-length soccer matches in Zaragoza, Spain. One with women and another with men, to also record the differences between them. In addition, several skill exercises were also carried out. There will be over 6,000 animations in the game. Below you can take a look at the new trailer.

We remind you that FIFA 23 will be available from 30 September for PC and console: at this link you can take a look at our preview.