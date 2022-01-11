This Monday, January 10, we have a good start to the week, as several production houses have published previews of future films and series that we will see in theaters and streaming. Such is the case with Paramount Pictures, which has released the latest official trailer for Jackass forever.

The series that debuted in October 2000, more than 20 years ago, Jackass, hits theaters with its final film, which will have the original characters back: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason ‘Wee Man ‘Acuña, Dave England,’ Danger ‘Ehren McGhehey and Preston Lacy.

Likewise, it will again have Jeff Tremaine as orchestrator with the talented Spike Jonze. Rick Kosick, Lance Bangs and Dimitry Elyashkevich will be the cameras that will show us each of the follies of the reunion.

Chris Raab, Loomis Fall, Tony Hawk and Mat Hoffman are expected to be featured as special guests. In addition, the group has new members, who will be in charge of complementing the occurrences: Zach ‘Zackass’ Holmes, Eric André and Sean ‘Poopies’ McInerney.

As is known, unfortunately, Ryan Dunn will not be part of the last Jackass project, since he passed away on June 20, 2011. Likewise, Bam Margera is banned from the team due to his extreme addictions and threats to director Jeff Tremaine.

Jackass forever was scheduled for October 22, 2021, but the pandemic prevented this, as well as, initially, delayed the recordings. Now, the release date of Jackass forever is set at all costs for February 4, 2022.

Jackass Forever: Final Trailer