EU, David Sassoli dead. Dysfunction of the immune system

David Sassoli he died in the night due to the rapid deterioration of his clinical picture. The President of the European Parliament had 65 years old and he was seriously ill. He was hospitalized in the cancer center of Aviano, in the province of Pordenone, due to a serious complication due to a immune system dysfunction. The news in a tweet from the spokesman, Roberto Cuillo. “Sassoli died at 1.15. The date and place of the funeral will be announced in the next few hours “, writes Cuillo. Only yesterday in Italy the news of his illness spread. Family tradition, since his father was also a journalist and for this reason he had moved to Rome, Sassoli had studied in the capital, attending the Virgilio classical high school and then the faculty of political science La Sapienza of Rome. He did not finish his university studies because he started working as a journalist at a very young age.

He worked at the newspaper The weather, at the Asca news agency, in the Roman editorial office of Il Giorno, and then was hired in Rai in 1992. Even his political formation began as a young man, attending circles of scouting, then in the White Rose, an association of political culture that brought together groups of young people from Catholic associations (Aci, Fuci, Acli), and in the 1980s he participated to the experience of Democratic League, a political reflection group led by Pietro Scoppola, Achille Ardigò, Paolo Prodi, Roberto Ruffilli. Married, two children, Fiorentina fan, is one of the founders of Article 21. Three MEPs mandates, the last of which culminated with the election a president of the assembly of Strasbourg, after a career as a journalist full of awards and achievements.

READ ALSO

Vaccines, Dragons: a strategy of gradual obligation. Now it’s up to the over 40s

Murder Ragusa, “Key heads made it all up”. Process towards revision