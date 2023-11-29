J-POP Manga has revealed all the upcoming news and the ongoing works that we will be able to purchase during December 2023. Among the highly anticipated releases of the last month of the year we find titles such as Hirayasumi. Blue Giant Supreme And The Dangers in My Heartof which the second volume will be available, but also Dear Sacchan, Akane Banashi and many other beloved manga.

In December we will also be able to purchase the second artbook for Hanako Kun – The Seven Mysteries of Kamome Academy of the duo Aida Iro. Let’s discover all the news together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

BD & J-POP Manga Editions present the news for December 2023

Hanako kun Art Work 2, Ice guy and cool girl 7, Akane Banashi 3, Hirayasumi 2, Blue Giant Supreme 2 and much more!

December 2023.

J-POP Manga gives us many new features for this month, ready to be unwrapped under the tree. The sweet story of Hirayasumi which returns with volume 2 after the great success of the first issue. If you are looking for the perfect gift we have the right advice for you: the awaited second artbook Of Hanako Kun – The Seven Mysteries of Kamome Academy. The beautiful Marin is also back to join us My dress-up darling – Bisque Doll 12. Let’s continue with volume 2 of The Dangers in my Heart And Tokyo Revengers – A letter from Baji 3 as well as the highly anticipated fourth volume of Lore OlympusRachel Smythe’s series that has won over readers all over the world, winning this year’s second Eisner Award and, for the third time in a row, the Harvey Award.

BD Editions is ready to give us a lot of hype with the third and final volume of Graveyard Kids by Davide Minciaroni.

These are just some of our news for the month, but let’s discover them together in detail!

December 6

On December 6th we start with A Cruel God Reigns 6, Armed Girl’s Machiavellianism 13 and the highly anticipated volume 2 of Hirayasumi which will surely give you many emotions. We continue with the second volume of the romantic comedy The Dangers in my Hearth, The four Yuzuki brothers 10 and the funny and ironic story of the coolest yakuza ever, The Way of the Apron – the homemade yakuza 11. You run at full speed through the mountain roads with Initial D 6the new volume of the cult work by Shuichi Shigeno.

They also arrive Dear Sacchan 3, Transparent 3and the gripping and graceful story of Dance Dance Danseur 19.

For BD Editions instead we have the highly anticipated Graveyards kids 3the latest installment in the series Davide Minciaroni which will leave you glued to the pages with the long-awaited gang tournament for control of the cemetery territory.

December 13th

All of Akane’s determination returns with Akane Banashi 3 to take you to the stages of “rakugo”, the overwhelming Japanese theatrical art. The all-female demonic series signed by also continues Go Nagai with volume 5 of Devillady. The cutest romcom of the moment continues Ice Guy and Cool Girl with volume 7 and the unmissable My dress-up Darling – Bisque Doll 12.

The highly anticipated fourth volume of Lore Olympus 4the award-winning series from Rachel Smythe which reinterprets the classic myth of Hades and Persephone in a modern key. And the surprises are not over because we also have it coming out Stay Gold 6 and volume 21 of the new edition of I am a Hero. We conclude with Disqualified – Ranger Reject 9 and the second volume of the new deluxe edition of Tokyo Ghoul.

BD Editions takes us back into the multifaceted fantasy world of Monad with the second volume of Turtle and Nova by Axel Novelli and Daniele Turturici. The adventure continues following the coordinates indicated by the ancient and mysterious snapper artifact!

December 20th

Christmas is approaching and so is the arrival of the second artbook by Hanako Kun – the seven mysteries of Kamome academy, perfect as a gift, as well as a roundup of pre-Christmas releases. Chizuru Mizuhara awaits you with the volume 18 Of Rent a Girlfriend and they continue Black Night Parade 7, Tableau Gate 26, Game of Family 10, Tsugumi Project 5 And Under Ninja 9. Let’s continue with the splendid tables de Akebi’s school uniform 10 and volume 11 of the novel by Overlord.

December 27th

We are approaching the end of the year which, just before ending, gives us volume 4 of the heartbreaking story of Transparent, Dead Tube 20, The Otome Empire 17 And Mission: Yozakura family 15.

Get your tissues ready because it’s coming too Tokyo Revengers – a letter from Baji 3ready to immerse us once again in the world of Tokyo Revengers.

Let’s continue in style with one of the most followed sagas of all time, Sword Art Onlinewhich accompanies us in volume 20 of the novel, Moon Cradle II.

Below, for fans of the historical manga par excellence, he continues Kingdom 61.

And to finish with the sound of Jazz, it awaits you Blue Giant supreme 2the second volume of the new narrative arc of Blue Giant by the award-winning mangaka Shinichi Ishizuka.