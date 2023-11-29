Judgments | A man lent his lottery winnings to his grieving girlfriend and never saw the money again

The man lent his girlfriend money, but there was no repayment.

Man won more than 20,000 euros in the lottery and transferred it as a loan to his girlfriend’s account at the time. The woman had promised to pay the money back. However, the promise was not kept and the matter went all the way to court.

At the district court, the man said that he had won a significant amount of money from the lottery in 2013. After claiming the winnings, he had bought a box of chocolates and called his girlfriend at the time.

On the phone, the woman had cried about her money worries, and the man had ended up lending her the money. The woman promised to pay off her debt quickly by gambling the money. The woman was fond of gambling, which is clear from the court documents.

In court, the woman denied ever getting a loan from her ex-boyfriend. According to the woman, the winning lottery ticket had been hers.

Prosecutor applied for a punishment for the woman for gross fraud for loans originally involving more than 48,000 euros. However, the Helsinki district court considered that there was no solid evidence of other loans in addition to the Veikkaus profit.

The woman was sentenced to half a year’s suspended prison sentence for aggravated fraud. In addition, she was obliged to compensate her ex-boyfriend more than 22,000 euros with default interest.

The woman appealed her sentence to the Helsinki Court of Appeal, which decided to uphold the district court’s verdict.