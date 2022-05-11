J-POP Manga announces that it will bring five new works to Italy in the course of 2022, including Fenrir from Mioko Oonishi And Chuugaku Akamatsu. The other manga coming up are the single volume Lovesick Dead from Junji Itothe casket containing the two volumes of The Innsmouth Mask from Gou Tanabethe complete series The ship of Theseus from Toshiya Higashimoto and finally the series currently in progress Kimi wa Houkago Insomnia – Insomniacs After School from Makoto Ojiro.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga announces five new titles slated for 2022

The Milanese publishing house celebrates the achievement of one hundred thousand followers on Instagram with a surprise live announcement.

Milan, 11 May 2022: To celebrate its community, in full J-POP style, the Milanese publishing house unexpectedly announces live on its Instagram profile, five new titles scheduled for 2022: Lovesick Dead by Junji Ito, The Innsmouth Mask by Gou Tanabe, The ship of Theseus by Toshiya Higashimoto, Kimi wa Houkago Insomnia – Insomniacs After School by Makoto Ojiro e Fenrir by Mioko Oonishi and Chuugaku Akamatsu, more details below.

Lovesick Dead

by Junji Ito

Single Volume

The Junji Ito Collection with a new anthological volume by the Japanese horror master! Many new scary stories that are added to the productions of one of the most popular authors of the moment.

In the story that gives the title to the collection we meet the young Ryusuke, a junior high school student who, after a long wandering from town to town for his father’s work, returns to the town of his childhood where he meets many of his old friends. With the return of Ryusuke, strange phenomena begin to happen in the city and the fashion of the moment, “The Seer’s Crossing”, which consists in asking about the future the first stranger you meet during the days of dense fog, is transformed – but, question after question, in a real daydream … What does the terrible past that Ryusuke has been trying to hide for years has to do with it?

The Innsmouth Mask

by Gou Tanabe

2 volumes – Complete Series Box

The award-winning collection of HP Lovecraft works designed by Gou Tanabe continues.

A young tourist visits the quaint harbor towns of Massachusetts with the idea of ​​reconnecting with the roots of his family, originally from the area. Once he arrives in the gloomy town of Innsmouth, however, he notices strange behavior on the part of the inhabitants, who seem very interested in the newcomer. Wandering around the city, the young man meets a drunken old sailor who tells him the unusual story of the citizens and their ancient pact with creatures from the abyss …

The ship of Theseus

by Toshiya Higashimoto

10 volumes – Complete series

A haunted and gripping thriller about secrets buried in the past!

Shin Tamura is a warehouse worker who dreams of becoming a teacher. He lives with his wife Yuki, pregnant with their first child, and is the first glimmer of happiness after 28 years of suffering. Since he was a child he had to live with the knowledge that his father was convicted of the horrific murder of more than 20 elementary school children, who died of poisoning. After years spent in shame and contempt for the father figure, Shin, also due to a tragic event that throws him back into the abyss of despair, decides to return to his native country to personally investigate his father. Surrounded by a thick fog, however, he will inexplicably find himself catapulted into 1989, a few days before the tragedy takes place …

Kimi wa Houkago Insomnia – Insomniacs After School

by Makoto Ojiro

8 volumes – series in progress

The new slice-of-life that will become an anime!

Nakami is a diligent and studious high school student, but tormented by insomnia and his constant nervousness does not make him very popular at school. For this, he is desperate for a place to isolate himself and try to snatch a few hours of sleep. One day he finds himself in the old school Astronomy club, an abandoned classroom considered cursed, in which desks, chairs and lockers are stacked and in the midst of the disorder, he too will discover a classmate of his, Maybe Isaki. Unlike Nakami, she is very popular and loved by her classmates but, just like him, she suffers from insomnia and can sleep peacefully only in the classroom of the defunct club. After establishing that they can share their tiny hideaway, the two discover they have a lot more in common than a sleep disorder.

Fenrir

by Mioko Oonishi and Chuugaku Akamatsu

4 volumes – box Complete series

The charm of history, with a pinch of fantasy, in a miniseries with a spectacular stretch!

XII century. In the ruthless and chaotic plains of Mongolia, a boy in distress is resigned to abandoning himself to the icy embrace of death in the waters of a lake. Suddenly, however, a captive spirit in the depths of the water leads him to salvation whispering to him: “You are the one who will make the whole world tremble”. A work of historical inspiration, about a boy destined to become the most legendary conqueror of Asia!