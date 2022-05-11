The FIA ​​posed no problems. For Nikolas Tombazis’ commissioners everything was in order, yet Ferrari ended up in the crosshairs of McLaren and Red Bull for the bottom that was used in the Pirelli tests that followed the Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna GP.

Both Zak Brown and Christian Horner raised doubts about Ferrari’s behavior and the work of the International Federation.

The American manager, to corroborate his thesis, went back to talking about the secret agreement that the Scuderia had signed, paying a very high fine, to close the controversy over the power unit at the end of 2019, given that the irregularity in the power supply system does not had been proven.

The sympathetic Zak has forgotten that in the meantime many things have changed in the FIA, as we have passed from the presidency of Jean Todt to that of Mohammed Ben Sulayem which show very different management.

Here is the fund disputed by McLaren and Red Bull in the tire tests at Imola after the GP Photo by: Davide Cavazza

The “case” was born from the images of our Davide Cavazza who photographed the F1-75 on the second day of testing in Imola, engaged with Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri in the development of Pirelli 2023 tires.

Detail of the bottom of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, tested during the Pirelli tests at Imola Photo by: Davide Cavazza

In the morning he had shot Cherles Leclerc with the redhead with the usual bottom seen since the beginning of the season, while in the afternoon Carlos Sainz used a different version that immediately attracted attention because it was very different.

Here is the bottom used by Sainz in the Pirelli tire tests at Imola: you can observe the contetsato skate Photo by: Davide Cavazza

Motorsport.com published the images and the English teams obviously wasted no time looking for when and where the Scuderia had used that disputed solution. In Maranello, on the other hand, they remained silent, calm about their work. In fact, an FIA commissioner also participates in the tire tests, with the task of verifying the compliance of the cars with the rules. And nothing was contested in the Enzo and Dino Ferrari pits.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, at the team principals press conference Photo by: Motorsport Images

“In tire tests – explained Horner – you have to field a fixed car specification, and if there is a need to replace a part, it must be older than the one used previously. The common feeling is that Ferrari certainly used a different surface in the afternoon from the morning and this seemed to have some new components. The work of verifying these things is up to the Federation. We don’t want tire tests to become an opportunity to test aerodynamic developments or to improve performance ”.

And here we go again. So the Red Bull doubt is whether the skate that appeared under the bottom of the F1-75 was “added” to a solution that the Maranello technicians had already put on the track.

Ferrari F1-75: the solutions tested for a run in FP1 in Australia Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The matter risks turning into a “yellow”, the solution of which is actually quite simple. The contested fund was only mounted for a short run in FP1 of the Australian GP. Our Giorgio Piola only managed to take pictures of the rear of the Ferrari showing a narrower and less resistant central part of the extractor.

Ferrari F1-75: here is the diffuser tested only for a run in FP1 at the Australian GP Photo by: Giorgio Piola

And the Ligurian journalist was the only one to grasp the new piece but only in the side view, since on the side there was also a sidewalk with an unpublished design. The curious aspect of the story is that there are no other shots because the spy photographers of the other teams had missed the news of the Cavallino and those who then published drawings of the narrow speaker incorrectly copied Giorgio’s excellent work.

The unanswered question is simple: was the “skate” under the bottom of the F1-75 in Australia or was it only added to Imola? The FIA ​​has not detected any anomalies, but evidently there is no proven evidence, so the fantasies are fueled, but the case is closed. Point and head.