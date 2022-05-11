A new Indie World Showcase will take place today, where we’ll take a look at indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch in the future. Although at the moment there is no concrete information, many hope that Hollow Knight: Silk Song Be the big star of this event. In this way, Team Cherry, the developers, They have issued a statement that would indicate in a matter of minutes we would finally have more information about this long-awaited sequel.

At the end of last month the Unity Awards were held, where silksong won the Most Anticipated Game award. In this way, Team Cherry took this opportunity to talk about when the new details of the sequel could arrive Hollow Knight. This was what they commented:

“We are honored that Hollow Knight: Silksong has won the 2021 Unity Award for Most Anticipated Game and we greatly appreciate all the fans who support us as we work on the game. Thank you very much. We are looking forward to the day when we can share the game with all of you. It can’t be much in a long time, surely!”

With this, Hollow Knight: Silk Song It has become a trend on Twitter. While Team Cherry’s statements are no guarantee that we’ll see more of this game today, especially considering the comments surfaced a couple of weeks ago, It is also not ruled out that today we will finally see a new advance and, perhaps, the release date will be announced.

The Indie World Showcase will take place at 9:00 AM (Mexico City time) today. You can check this presentation live here. Similarly, learn more Hollow Kinght: Silksong here.

Editor’s note:

Considering that silksong was revealed in 2019, it’s about time Team Cherry gave us a new look at the game. I’m sure the team is doing everything they can to make the sequel top Hollow Knightand also become one of the best metroidvanias on the market.

Via: UnityAwards