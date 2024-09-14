Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) achieved pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix of Formula 1 For the fourth consecutive time, this Saturday on the streets of Bakuso he will start from the first position on Sunday in the race, while Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) will start from the second row.

The surprise of the day was Colombian singer J Balvin, who brought excitement to the F1 paddock and met up with Leclerc to take some photos and congratulate him on his first place on the grid.

Charles took pole position

Leclerc26, signed his twenty-sixth pole in F1, the third of the year and the fourth in a row in Bakudominating qualifying. “We had a solid day in qualifying with both cars and we are in good positions to go all out tomorrow,” said Sainz, admitting his problems to shine on the Baku street circuit. “I have never been 100% on this track during my sporting career, it is difficult for me.”

Leclerc will be joined in the first session by Australian Oscar Piastri (McLaren), who was second on Saturday. “It’s one of my favourite circuits, it hasn’t been an easy weekend for me with the accident in the first practice and a problem in the second.”

“I wasn’t worried because I had the pace and on my last lap I went for a bit more. It’s amazing to be on pole again!” added the Ferrari driver.

Charles Leclerc, Formula 1 driver. Photo:EFE

Sergio Perezfourth, admitted to a certain frustration because he believes he missed out on second place on the grid. “I think second place was possible, I lost a bit of time in the second sector and I couldn’t do my lap perfectly,” he lamented.

The leader of the World and three times champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull) He will only start sixth, behind the Mercedes of British driver George Russell (5th).

“We made some last-minute changes before qualifying and that unfortunately could have made the difference,” Verstappen admitted.

Max Verstappen Photo:EFE

With AFP.