VinciCasa Draw Today September 14, 2024. Winning Numbers

This evening, Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 8:30 pm the VinciCasa game draw will take place, a competition that allows you to win a real house by guessing 5 numbers out of 40. That’s right: in case of victory, most of the amount must be invested in one or more properties. But what are the winning numbers of today’s draw? Below are today’s winning numbers, Saturday 14th September 2024at 8.30pm (refresh continuously to read the updates):

WINNING NUMBERS

17 – 26 – 28 – 32 – 39

VinciCasa Draw Today September 14, 2024: How It Works

VinciCasa is a lottery that is part of the Win for Life games offer and had its first draw in July 2014. The difference compared to other lotteries is that by winning the first category prize (worth 500,000 euros) only 40 percent of it is paid out in cash, while the other 60 percent must necessarily be invested in the purchase of one or more properties in Italy. In addition to the first category prize, VinciCasa also offers other prizes for those who guess 4, 3 or 2 numbers. The VinciCasa lottery draws take place every day, from Monday to Sunday (including weekends) at 8:00 p.m. The minimum bet, or a single combination, has a fixed cost of 2 euros and can be used to choose five numbers.

ATTENTION: Gambling can become a disease. Play responsibly. If you have a gambling problem or need advice contact www.giocaresponsabile.it.