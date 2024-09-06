Peskov: Putin has become part of the political struggle in the US
Russian leader Vladimir Putin has unfortunately become part of the political struggle in the United States. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov, reports TASS.
“It is obvious that both our country and our president are, perhaps to our regret, an integral part of the political struggle of the United States itself,” the Kremlin spokesman said.
#Peskov #called #Putin #part #political #struggle
Leave a Reply