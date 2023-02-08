Together again and this time hopefully forever! Article 31 thrilled everyone during their performance on the Ariston stage

They returned together on stage and excited everyone. The Article 31 united again. After the performance, J-Ax showed himself with tears in his eyes, a reunion on the occasion of the 73rd edition of the Sanremo Festival.

J-Ax and DJ Jad presented their song A nice trip on the Ariston stage. But do you know what the real reason for their separation is and how things got back to normal?

In 2016, the two artists decided to go their separate ways and start a solo career. But let’s go back a moment to the 90s. Alessandro Aleotti and Luca Perrini met at a party and one was born between them great friendship. They decided to form a musical duo, perhaps not imagining that they would marked the history of Italian music: Article 31.

But why the choice of this name? Article 31 refers to a article of the Irish constitution concerning the freedom of expression. They themselves said that while they were discussing the name in a bar, a university professor suggested the idea to them, which immediately struck them.

The first single dates back to 1992: Born to rap/6 what 6. After only one year, Article 31 released their first album and since then they have become the most loved and famous duo ever.

However, fans’ hearts broke when, in 2016, the two decided to separate and take two different paths.

Things started to change in 2018, when they finally cleared up and returned to perform together on stage at the Factory of Milan.

A return that brought them back to their old success and many years back. Today the Article 31 met and took the stage of the Ariston moving everyone. Even Amadeus was speechless at the end of the performance and asked the two artists not to separate anymore! J-Ax couldn’t hold back the tears!