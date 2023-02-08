Chapter 151 of “AFHS” showed us the latest adventure of Diego and Claudia. On the other hand, Francesca was shocked by the disappearance of her husband on her anniversary.

“At the bottom there is room” 10 brought us back to Las Nuevas Lomas to resume the unfinished stories of the protagonists. One of the most important was about the return of Claudia Llanos, as well as the relationship between Francesca Maldini and Diego Montalbán. To the surprise of the fans, these two plots have come together in the new chapters.

As we saw, the ‘Shark Look’ became the chef’s lover, but it was all a trap. He even made her forget about his anniversary with his wife and now she could pay the consequences.

What will happen in “There is room at the bottom”, chapter 152?

In the advance of chapter 152, we see Diego lying down and apparently unconscious. Also, Claudia appears manipulating a knife on him as she says, “I feel so sorry for you”, making it clear that she has no feelings for him. In the words of the villain: “This is just beginning.”

Meanwhile, in Las Nuevas Lomas, the Gonzales and Maldini-Montalbán families are concerned about the disappearance of the chef. Francesca is so overwhelmed that she is willing to call the police, but no one imagines what dangerous clutches he fell into.

Will Diego be Francesca’s new victim?

At the end of the fourth season, Claudia murdered Mariano, Francesca’s ex-husband, in cold blood. Now that she has made it clear that she has no feelings for Diego Montalbán, it is anticipated that she might as well kill him to mourn her enemy for the second time.