A completely new T-72B3 tank joined the ranks of the 1st Slavic brigade in the special operation zone. Izvestia correspondent Alexander Safiulin examined the novelty and spoke about the features of the combat vehicle.

The technical equipment of the tank is distinguished by significantly improved characteristics: from dynamic protection to various devices that increase the survival of the crew by 50%.

“Unlike the tanks that we had, a thermal imager was already installed here, projectile control appeared in ballistics, the 168th radio was installed – it’s much better to work with it and hear better. Compared to Ukrainian thermal imaging sights, here you can see better and in general the difference is great, ”one of the fighters assessed the parameters of the combat vehicle.

He added that the dynamic protection of the tank has been significantly improved, supplemented with 4S20 protective systems, the lower armor plate protects the vehicle’s vulnerable zones from a possible enemy strike from below, guided projectiles have appeared in ballistics.

